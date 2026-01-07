Ohio State Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Makes NFL Draft Decision
Ohio State star wide receiver Carnell Tate will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL draft, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Tate has played 39 games across his three seasons in Columbus, catching 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. This season was his best to-date, as he caught 51 balls for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdown totals were both career-highs.
Tate is the latest in a long string of Ohio State star wide receivers to enter the NFL draft with high aspirations. Tate is considered to be one of the top skill position players on the board entering April.
If Tate is selected in the first round of the NFL draft, he will be the sixth wide receiver to be selected in round one over the last five years, joining Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.
Fellow star Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith is another can't miss NFL prospect at wide receiver, with his earliest eligibility date not coming for another year.