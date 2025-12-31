Micah Parsons Gives Strong Endorsement of Trevon Diggs Signing in Two-Word Tweet
Former Cowboys teammates Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are reunited in Green Bay, as the Packers claimed Diggs off waivers from Dallas on Wednesday.
Parsons and Diggs were teammates for four years, from 2021 to ’24, and were two franchise cornerstones of the Dallas defense.
Parsons was traded to Green Bay just before the start of this season, and Diggs played in eight games for Dallas before being released on Tuesday afternoon.
After news of the waiver claim broke, Parsons was quick to react to the news that he and Diggs were teammates once again.
“We’re back,” Parsons posted on social media.
Parsons is out for the season and Diggs has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond this year, so the reunion could be short lived.
On the other hand, if Diggs performs well in his role during Green Bay’s upcoming playoff run, perhaps the veteran defensive back could find a longer-term role in the franchise’s secondary.