Latest NFL Mock Draft - How Many Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Drafted This Year?

How many Georgia Bulldogs will be drafted during the 2026 NFL draft?

Since Kirby Smart arrived in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs have been known to produce a high number of nfl draft picks every offseason. Last year, the Bulldogs had 13 players drafted and that was just a few seasons after Georgia broke the NFL draft record with 15 total players selected.

The Bulldogs won't be breaking that record this year, but they will have another strong group of players taken during this year's draft. The question is: how many former Bulldogs will be selected here in less than a month?

ESPN"s Matt Miller gave his best shot at projecting it, as he released a seven round mock draft.

Miller had seven former Bulldogs being drafted this year. Two of them were first round picks. Linebacker CJ Allen was the first off the board at 15th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Allen is a leader in the middle of the defense and a player capable of being a defensive captain and signal-caller in the NFL," Miller wrote. "He's also a nasty blitzer who is able to hang in coverage when matched up with tight ends. Allen is a polarizing prospect, as some scouts don't love his lack of length at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with 31½-inch arms, but his instincts and toughness are elite."

Shortly after Allen, Miller had the Detroit Lions selecting offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the 17th overall pick.

"Freeling is one of the few proven left tackles with a Round 1 grade and has the upside of a higher-end starter thanks to his upper-level athletic skills plus his development over the course of the 2025 season," said Miller.

How Many Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Selected During the 2026 NFL Draft?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Here is the complete list of Bulldogs Miller had being selected in this year's NFL draft:

CJ Allen, 1st round, 15th pick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monroe Freeling, 1st round, 17th pick, Detroit Lions

Zachariah Branch, 2nd round, 42nd pick, New Orleans Saints

Christen Miller, 2nd round, 48th pick, Atlanta Falcons

Oscar Delp, 4th round, 109th pick, Kansas City Chiefs

Daylen Everette, 5th round, 160th pick, Green Bay Packers

Dillon Bell, 6th round, 200th pick, Carolina Panthers

A notable player missing from this draft list is wide receiver Colbie Young. He was setting up to have a massive season for the Bulldogs in 2025 until he suffer a fractured leg towards the beginning of the season. Prior to the injury, it looked like Young was going to be one of Georgia's top receivers statistically. Young was able to return for Georgia's bowl game against Ole Miss after it was expected he would miss the remainder of the season.

The NFL draft will start on April 23rd and will continue through the 25th.