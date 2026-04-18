Live Updates: Georgia Football G-Day Stats, Score

Stay up to date with Georgia football's spring scrimmage as they kickoff the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are having their annual spring scrimmage on Saturday. It will be the first true look at this year's roster for the fans and to see what Coach Smart and his staff are working with this season.

It's especially a great time to get a look at the new faces Georgia added to the roster. The Bulldogs brought in several transfer prospects and added a lot of true freshmen from the 2026 recruiting class.

An important position fans will want to keep an eye on during the game is at quarterback. Gunner Stockton is expected to be the starter this upcoming season, but Georgia should get a good look at Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery.

Montgomery came in as a true freshman last season, but was rehabbing a knee injury he suffered during his senior high school season. Puglisi has been around for multiple seasons now and served as the backup quatrerback last season. He saw some limited action in mop up duty, but fans still haven't seen a whole lot of him.

With Stockton expected to be the starter and having dealt with an injury during the spring, it can expected that fans won't see a whole lot of him during the scrimmage. Instead, Puglisi and Montgomery will likely be getting the majority of the reps with Colter Ginn, Hezekiah Millender and Bryson Beaver getting the rest.

For those who are not able to attend the spring scrimmage in person, you can still watch the game this year. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, a change up from last year, as the game was not live streamed for those who did not attend. Kickoff is set for 1 PM ET.

G-Day Score, Live Updates: Red 10, Black 0

*This article will be periodically updated with play by play and scoring updates throughout the game*

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs won their second consecutive SEC title last season and made the college football playoff for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, the season ended the same way it did the year before, with a loss in the quarterfinal round in the Sugar Bowl. They will be hoping to string together more success this year while also making a deeper run in the playoffs.

1st Quarter

(15:00): The red team starts with the ball. Talyn Taylor was back to receive the kickoff. Nate Frazier gets the first carry for five yards tackled by Chris Cole. Stockton completes a pass to Chauncey Bowens for a gain of eight yards and a first down. Stockton takes a deep shot to Isiah Canion but Braylon Conley breaks up the pass. Dwight Phillips takes the carry for a gain of seven on 2nd and 10. Stockton keeps the ball on 3rd down for a gain of one. On 4th down Wade Register punts the ball away with Landon Roldan back to return.

(11:37): Puglisi drops back on first down but it's incomplete to Ethan Barbour. Puglisi drops back and is sacked. On 3rd down, Puglisi completes the pass to Jeremy Bell for a gain of two. On 4th down, Drew Miller punts the ball to Landon Roldan.

(9:44): On 1st down, Stockton completes a pass to Canion for a gain of eight yards. Phillips takes the carry on second down for a first down and gain of two yards. Phillips takes the carry again for a first down and a gain of 15 yards. Stockton connects to with Craig Daindridge for a first down and a gain of 33 yards. Bowens takes the hand off for a gain of three. On 2nd down, Bowens takes the carry for a gain of one. On 3rd down, Stockton takes off for a gain of two. On 4th down, Woodring's kick is GOOD.

(5:04): Taylor back to receive the kickoff as the black team takes over. Montgomery completes the pass to Kaiden Prothro for a gain of two. Montgomery finds Prothro again for a gain of seven. On 3rd down, Walker fumbles but recovers it before picking up the first down.

(3:09): Stockton takes a deep shot to Daindridge but Gilbert is there to break it up. Bowens takes the carry for a gain of 10. Stockton throws the ball away on first down. Stockton connects with Phillips on a swing route for a first down and a gain of 19 yards. Bowens takes the carry but is tackled behind the line by Quintavius Johnson for a loss of two. (END OF QUARTER)

2nd Quarter

(15:00): Reddell gets a jet sweep and takes it for a first down and a big gain inside the 10-yard line. Bowens takes the carry on 1st and goal for a gain of two. Stockton finds Reddell in the end zone for a TOUCHDOWN.

(13:37): Jeremy Bell takes a sweep for a big gain but a penalty marker is down for holding on the offense. Montgomery connects with Barbour for a gain of six yards. Montomgery attempts a pass to Barbour but the defense breaks it up. Daindridge back to return the punt on fourth down.

(11:55): Puglisi hands it off to Bowens for a gain of four. Puglisi scrambles for a gain of one yard. Puglisi's pass on third down is batted down at the line. On fourth down, Register is back to punt.

(9:58): Dante Dowdell takes the carry for a big gain of 27 yards. Montgomery spits it out to Bell for a gain of five. Walker with the carry for a gain of two. Walker gets another carry for a gain of one but AJ Lonnon forces fourth down. Montgomery drops back but the ball is incomplete for a turnover on downs.

(6:40):