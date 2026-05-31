Georgia Football Signs Wide Receiver Tre Shields for the 2026 Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have a signed an in-state wide receiver prospect for the 2026 class.

Just when you thought Georgia's roster for the upcoming season was set in stone, the Bulldogs have found a way to add another name to the roster. Tre Shields, an in-state wide receiver, has signed to play football for Georgia. He is considered a late qualifier for the class.

Shields is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. According to his Max Preps profile, Shields finished this past season with 54 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tre Shields Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the second late addition Georgia has made for the 2026 class. The first one was running back Nick Peal.

Peal is a running back for Roswell high school and had a monster senior season. He had 1,400 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns and 1,700 all-purpose yards, according to his Twitter account. He also has a verified time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard and a vertical of 41.2 inches. A very explosive athlete and a solid late addition for the Bulldogs.

According to The Gainesville Times, Shields did not play football his sophomore or junior season. So his final year in high school was his return to the football field, and now it looks like he has eanred himself a shot to play for one of the best college programs in the country.

Georgia has been looking to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class. They just hosted a big list of important names this past weekend, and are hoping that will lead to some commitments in the near future. For today though, the Bulldogs added some more talent to an already loaded 2026 recruiting class. It will be interesting to follow Shields' journey and see what he can make happen at Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Terrence Penick, LB

Tyreek Jemison, OL

Blake Stewart, S

Nick Peal, RB

Tre Shields, WR