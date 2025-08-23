LOOK: Rams QB Stetson Bennett Signs Georgia Jersey Before Preseason Game in Cleveland
Watch as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett signs his Georgia jersey during a preseason game in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been tabbed by many as having one of the most passionate and dedicated fan bases in college football, who travel extensively across the country to support their team. The Bulldogs' repeated showcase of passion has led to the phrase "Dawgs travel."
The phrase was once again proven correct during an NFL preseason game, as Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia Bulldog was recently seen signing his college jersey in Cleveland, Ohio, ahead of a preseason game against the Browns.
Bennett was a former walk-on for the Bulldogs, and eventually defied the odds to deliver Georgia with not one, but two national championship victories during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The quarterback's college career has helped him become one of the most beloved figures in Georgia Bulldogs history.
Along with an illustrious collegiate career, Bennett has turned in a fantastic preseason thus far. The quarterback started two games for the Rams, where he completed nearly 70% of his passes for more than 500 yards and five touchdowns.
While Bennett's roster placement for the 2025 regular season remains unclear, it remains apparent that the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback will have a passionate following no matter which city he is in.
Los Angeles will officially begin its regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when it faces the Houston Texans. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 4:25 p.m., and coverage will be held on CBS.
