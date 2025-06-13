Los Angeles Ram Waive Former Georgia Bulldog Derion Kendrick Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Derion Kendrick has been waived by the Los Angeles Rams.
The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly waived cornerback Derion Kendrick ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Kendrick was a sixth-round selection in the Rams' 2022 NFL Draft and appeared in 32 games for the franchise during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before a torn ACL would sideline him for 2024. The report of this news initially came from NFL insider Adam Schefter.
During his two seasons with Los Angeles, the corner accounted for 92 tackles and 14 total pass deflections. His 2023 season was his strongest with 10 pass deflections and an interception. The young corner appeared to be destined for a prosperous NFL career with the Rams but will have to continue his football career elsewhere.
Prior to his NFL career, Kendrick was a member of the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. His efforts played a crucial role in the Bulldogs' 2021 national championship season where he finished the year season with 41 tackles and four interceptions which included a two interception preformance in the Bulldogs' Orange Bowl victory over Michigan where he was named the game's defensive MVP.
With Kendrick currently on the waiver wire, other franchises will have the opportunity to sign the cornerback ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Whether or not the corner is on a roster come week one remains to be seen. The NFL will begin its 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily