LSU Tigers Expected to Hire Georgia Football Staffer

The LSU Tigers are expected to hire Georgia football offensive assistant Ty Hatcher.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already experienced multiple changes to the staff this offseason and now it looks like they are going to experience another. According to Footballscoop, the LSU Tigers are expected to hire Georgia offensive assistant Ty Hatcher. His time at Georgia was mostly spent as an assistant to head coach Kirby Smart.

Prior to his time at Georgia, Hatcher had already worked for staffs the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. He's on track for quite a coaching career, considering the immediate climb and connections to the coaching world.

Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Lose Staffer to LSU Tigers

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hather is expected to possess "a top role that will do a little bit of everything for us, focused with the offensive staff, quarterbacks and tight ends," Footballscoop's John Brice wrote. He also added that Hatcher will work very closely with LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis.

For someone who looks to be climbing the offensive ranks in coaching, making a stop with Kiffin and Weis certainly isn't a bad idea.

It was a full-circle hiring moment for head coach Kirby Smart when he hired Hatcher. Smart's first coaching job was as a Graduate Assistant at Valdosta State University under Ty Hatcher's father, Chris Hatcher.

This is the third coaching move that has been announced within Georgia's program. The first one was David Hill, the player connection coordinator , moving to Colorado State to become the running backs coach there. Shortly after that, it was announced offensive line coach Stacy Searels and offensive assistant Phil Rauscher would be switching roles.

Rauscher's previous title was quality control coordinator. Prior to his time in Athens, Rauscher was the offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2022 to 2024. He has been coaching and around the game of football since 2006. He got his first NFL gig in 2015 as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos. He has also had stops with the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings.

Searels got his start in college football as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 1992, where he graduated from. He then climbed the ranks of college football as an offensive line coach and served that same role at Georgia from 2007-2010. He then had stops at Texas, Virginia Tech, Miami and North Carolina. In 2022, he returned to Georgia to be the offensive line coach after Matt Luke announced he was retiring from coaching.

