Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman

Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.

From a purely statistical standpoint, Bennett may not have the strongest case but he still managed to piece together a strong season and just posted one of the stronger performances among all candidates during championship weekend.

This season, Bennett threw for 3,425 yards, completed 68 percent of his passes and scored 27 total touchdowns. According to sportsbettingdime, he currently holds the third-best odds to win the award right behind TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. So how does Bennett stack up against the other candidates?

Williams this season threw for 4,075 yards, scored 47 total touchdowns and completed 66 percent of his throws. Quite the resume to say the least.

Moving over to Duggan, racked up 3,321 passing yards, scored 36 total touchdowns and completed 65 percent of his passes this season for the Horned Frogs.

Bennett may not have the edge regarding overall stats, but he does when it comes to the overall outlook of each player's season. Georgia under Bennett posted a flawless season through 13 weeks of play, they hold the No. 1 ranking for the college football playoffs and the Bulldogs were crowned conference champions this past weekend. Neither Williams nor Duggan can claim any of those things.

Even Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart advocated for Bennett to take home the national award by stating, "Well absolutely" after the SEC Championship game when asked if Bennett should be among the favorites to win the award.

The Heisman trophy's mission statement states the trophy, "is annually awarded to the outstanding football player in the United States whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work." There's not a player in college football who has embodied all three of those adjectives more than Bennett has in the last year.

Going off of the standards set by the Heisman committee, there is an argument to be made that nobody else in the country has a stronger case for the award than Stetson Bennett.

Bennett will go down as one of the greatest players in Georgia history and one of the most admirable players in college football history regardless of whether or not he takes home the Heisman. But if he were to take home the award, he would finally be given the national attention he has long deserved.

