Grade Report: Defense Struggles in Georgia's SEC Championship Win

Georgia won their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday, but the No. 1 defense in the country had their worst performance - both scoring and yardage-wise - of the season. LSU was the first team to put up 30 points on Georgia and threw for 502 yards. The latter represents the most passing yards given up by Georgia in Kirby Smart’s tenure.

It was an uncharacteristically bad game for a secondary that has been one of the better units in college football.

Grades:

Defensive Line: A

Jalen Carter might be the best player in college football. The defensive tackle was otherworldly against LSU, consistently depositing offensive lineman into the backfield and harassing LSU quarterbacks all night. His “sack” of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the second half created an image that will last through the ages. Instead of bringing the already-injured Daniels to the ground, Carter simply lifted the 6’3 200 lb quarterback into the air with one arm, while simultaneously throwing up a “No. 1!” with his free hand.

The unit combined for 4.5 tackles for loss. The only reason they don’t get an A+ is the lack of pressure in the second half. LSU’s backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had all kinds of time to throw the ball.

Linebackers: D

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has been a stud for Georgia all season. Affectionately known as “Pop”, Johnson is the leader of the defense and a Butkus Award finalist. That didn’t stop Kirby Smart from pulling him off the field after he jumped into the wrong gap, springing LSU’s longest run of the day, a 47-yard jaunt from Josh Williams.

Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss both registered sacks, but Georgia’s backers were nowhere to be found for most of the game, failing to get pressure on the quarterback or getting lost in coverage.

Secondary: F

Sometimes you just have a nightmare of a game. Every step you make is the wrong one. Every step the opponent makes is the right one. That’s how Georgia’s secondary has to be feeling today. Like they woke up from a nightmare.

LSU completed touchdown passes of 59, 53, and 33 yards. Corners Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter were beaten down the sidelines multiple times, and both were called for pass interference, but it was Malaki Starks who perhaps had the worst day. It’s to be expected from a true-freshman safety, but Starks has been so solid for Georgia this season that it still stands out. There have been times where he’s been burned - Florida’s long touchdown stands out - but he was picked on by LSU. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock targeted Starks almost exclusively in the second half, and was highly successful.

Kirby Smart, along with defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumman, will have plenty of time to work on their struggles on defense. The Bulldogs wont play again until December 31st when they take on No. 4 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes offense, which features Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka - both 1,000-yard receivers - will be licking their chops to get a crack at this defense.

