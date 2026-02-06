Matthew Stafford Ends Lengthy Georgia Football Drought After Earning NFL MVP Honors

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has ended a nearly 30 year drought for the Georgia Bulldogs following his NFL MVP Award.

Matthew Stafford won his first ever NFL MVP Award earlier this week as his spectacular 2025 season was arguably the veterans best of his career and helped the Los Angeles Rams reach an NFC Championship game.

Stafford's totals for the year were 4,700 passing yards and 46 touchdowns (both of which led the league) and the quarterback finished with a total QBR of 71 while delivering some incredible moments.

But Stafford's achievements this season are not just historic for his own career. His spectacular season has also ended a nearly 30-year drought for his former collegiate program, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Matthew Stafford Ends a Lengthy NFL Drought for the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 29, 2008; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford (7) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Stafford taking home the MVP award this season, the quarterback is now the third all-time Bulldog to win such an honor, and is the first to do so since running back Terrell Davis did so during the 1998 season.

Stafford is also just the second quarterback in Georgia Bulldog history to win the award, as Fran Tarkenton also took home the award for his historic season in 1975. It should be noted that both Tarkenton and Davis have also since been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, which bodes extremely well for Stafford.

NFL immortality will have to wait for the Rams' quarterback, however, as the passer revealed during his acceptance speech that he would be returning for another season with Los Angeles despite speculations of retirement following the 2025 season. Stafford's announced his return while thanking his four daughters and wife for their unwavering support over the years.

"You're unbelievable cheerleaders for me and I appreciate it," said Stafford during his acceptance speech. "I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me, and I can't wait for you guys to cheer me on next year, when we are out there kicking ass."

The quarterbacks comments garnered a massive cheer from audience members in attendance.

Matthew Stafford has already cemented himself as one of the greatest Georgia Bulldogs in NFL history and has a long list of achievements that span over nearly two decades. Adding a prestigious award such as the NFL MVP has not only increased the quarterback's legendary status, but has also ended a lengthy drought for his team.