Top Five Super Bowl Performances in NFL History by Former Georgia Bulldogs Players
With Super Bowl LX less than a week away, here are some of the best performances by former Georgia Bulldog players in the big game.
Super Bowl LX is less than a week away, as the final matchup of the 2025 football season draws near. The Georgia Bulldogs have been well represented in the big game as of late, and will have at least one former player on the field for the 25th consecutive season.
Given that the Dawgs have been so well represented in Super Bowl, there are plenty of former Bulldog performances to break down in the big game. Here is a list of the top-5 Super Bowl performances by former Georgia Bulldog players.
5. Mecole Hardman (Super Bowl LVIII)
Speedster wide receiver Mecole Hardman finished Super Bowl LVIII with a modest 57 yards on three receptions. However, it was his final reception that etched his name in Super Bowl history. After a back and forth affair, Hardman's goal line touchdown in overtime helped the Kansas City Chiefs secure a victory over the San Francisco 49ers and resulted in the franchise earning back-to-back titles. Hardman's performance likely won't be the main talking point of that game, however, his final reception will live on in the NFL forever.
4. Matthew Stafford (Super Bowl LVI)
After naerly 15 years without a playoff win, Matthew Stafford found himself in the Super Bowl during the first year with the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback delivered on the biggest stage, with 283 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a go-ahead drive that would ultimately result in the Ram's victory. Stafford did not win MVP of the contest, but the veteran's preformance was heavily praised and helped the former Bulldog secure a much deserved Super Bowl win.
3. Jake Scott (Super Bowl VII)
The Miami Dolphins legendary 17-0 season was capped off by a heroic performance from former Georgia defensive back Jake Scott, who intercepted two passes to help the Dolphins secure a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins. Scott's performance made him the first former Georgia Bulldog to win Super Bowl MVP and the first defensive back to earn the honor as well.
2. Hines Ward (Super Bowl XL)
Hines Ward did it all for the Pitssburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XL. The former Bulldog hauled in five receptions for 123 yards, which included a touchdown reception from wide receiver Antwan Randle El on a trick play, and also carried the ball for 18 yards. Officiating in this game may have come under great scrutiny. However, there is no disputing that Ward's performance in Super Bowl XL was legendary.
1. Terrell Davis (Super Bowl XXXII)
Perhaps the greatest rushing performances in Super Bowl history, Terrell Davis' 157 yards and three touchdowns led the Denver Broncos to a rather dominant victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXII. The former Bulldog's 30-carry performance has made him a legend within the Broncos fanbase, and his dominant career ultimately resulted in a Hall of Fame indcution in 2017 making him one of the most legendary NFL running backs to ever suit up in Athens.
