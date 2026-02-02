Top Five Super Bowl Performances in NFL History by Former Georgia Bulldogs Players

With Super Bowl LX less than a week away, here are some of the best performances by former Georgia Bulldog players in the big game.

Super Bowl LX is less than a week away, as the final matchup of the 2025 football season draws near. The Georgia Bulldogs have been well represented in the big game as of late, and will have at least one former player on the field for the 25th consecutive season.

Given that the Dawgs have been so well represented in Super Bowl, there are plenty of former Bulldog performances to break down in the big game. Here is a list of the top-5 Super Bowl performances by former Georgia Bulldog players.

5. Mecole Hardman (Super Bowl LVIII)

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) scores the winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Speedster wide receiver Mecole Hardman finished Super Bowl LVIII with a modest 57 yards on three receptions. However, it was his final reception that etched his name in Super Bowl history. After a back and forth affair, Hardman's goal line touchdown in overtime helped the Kansas City Chiefs secure a victory over the San Francisco 49ers and resulted in the franchise earning back-to-back titles. Hardman's performance likely won't be the main talking point of that game, however, his final reception will live on in the NFL forever.

4. Matthew Stafford (Super Bowl LVI)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393 | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

After naerly 15 years without a playoff win, Matthew Stafford found himself in the Super Bowl during the first year with the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback delivered on the biggest stage, with 283 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a go-ahead drive that would ultimately result in the Ram's victory. Stafford did not win MVP of the contest, but the veteran's preformance was heavily praised and helped the former Bulldog secure a much deserved Super Bowl win.

3. Jake Scott (Super Bowl VII)

Jan 13, 1974; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins safety (13) Jake Scott in action during Super Bowl VIII against the Minnesota Vikings at Rice Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7 to earn back to back Super Bowl victories. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins legendary 17-0 season was capped off by a heroic performance from former Georgia defensive back Jake Scott, who intercepted two passes to help the Dolphins secure a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins. Scott's performance made him the first former Georgia Bulldog to win Super Bowl MVP and the first defensive back to earn the honor as well.

2. Hines Ward (Super Bowl XL)

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver (86) Hines Ward is pulled down by Seattle Seahawks safety (28) Michael Coulware and cornerback (31) Kelly Herndon in the third quarter of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Matthew Emmons | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Hines Ward did it all for the Pitssburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XL. The former Bulldog hauled in five receptions for 123 yards, which included a touchdown reception from wide receiver Antwan Randle El on a trick play, and also carried the ball for 18 yards. Officiating in this game may have come under great scrutiny. However, there is no disputing that Ward's performance in Super Bowl XL was legendary.

1. Terrell Davis (Super Bowl XXXII)

Jan 31, 1999; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Perhaps the greatest rushing performances in Super Bowl history, Terrell Davis' 157 yards and three touchdowns led the Denver Broncos to a rather dominant victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXII. The former Bulldog's 30-carry performance has made him a legend within the Broncos fanbase, and his dominant career ultimately resulted in a Hall of Fame indcution in 2017 making him one of the most legendary NFL running backs to ever suit up in Athens.