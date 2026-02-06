Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Matthew Stafford Wins First NFL MVP Award of Career

Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford has won the MVP award for the 2025 NFL season.

The 2025 football season has nearly reached its conclusion as Super Bowl LX is just a few days away. With the NFL season winding down, awards season has begun to arise as teams and players are given awards for the year.

One of the most prestigious individual awards a player can win in the NFL is the Most Valuable Player award, given annually to the most impactful player in the league for that season. This year, it is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford who has taken home the award.

Stafford is a veteran signal caller with more than 15 years of experience in the league and has turned in a litany of extremely productive seasons. However, at the age of 37, the quarterback turned in an incredible year, throwing for over 4,700 yards and 46 touchdowns (both which led the league).

The quarterback's MVP award is the first of his career, and adds to his already lengthy list of accolades which includes multiple passing titles, a Super Bowl victory, and a top-10 placement inside the NFL's all-time passing leaders.

Unfortunately for the quarterback, his spectacular season came just short of another Super Bowl appearance, as the Rams were defeated in the NFC Championship by the Seattle Seahawks. Nevertheless, the quarterback's 2025 season was one to remember and featured a litany of impressive throws that wowed both fans and fellow players.

Matthew Stafford's Incredible Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 2009; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford (7) throws against the Michigan State Spartans at Florida Citrus Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Before his lengthy NFL career, Stafford was once the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2006-2008. During his time in Athens, Stafford emerged as one of the best arm talents in the sport, which eventually earned him the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Though his playing days in Athens have since long been over, seeing a former Bulldog win one of the NFL's most prestigious individual awards for the first time in their career likely brings a great sense of pride to Georgia Bulldog fans.

As the offseason approaches, Stafford's future within the league remains in question as reports suggest that the quarterback may be mulling over retirement. Whether or not the passer returns for the 2026 season, there is no denying that Matthew Stafford is one of the most successful Georgia Bulldog quarterbacks in program history.