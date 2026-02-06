NFL MVP Matthew Stafford - Does it Solidify Him as a Hall of Fame Lock?

Does Matthew Stafford winning the 2026 NFL MVP award solidify him as a future Hall of Fame lock?

On Thursday, it was announced that former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford had been voted as the league's most valuable player for the 2025-2026 season. Stafford became the third former Georgia player to win the award, joining Fran Tarkenton and Terrell Davis.

He threw 46 touchdown passes, which led the league and set a new career high for passing touchdowns in a season, while throwing for 4,707 yards, a mark that also ranked first in the NFL. Stafford led the Rams to the NFC Championship Game after directing two game-winning drives in the previous two rounds of the playoffs, making him the NFL's active leader in game-winning drives in playoff games with five.

Now that Stafford has added an MVP to his resume, does to make him a lock for the Hall of Fame?

Is Matthew Stafford a Lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Well, considering legendary coach Bill Belichick was not a lock for the Hall of Fame the first time around, it may not be safe to consider anyone a lock, but Stafford probably has done everything he needs to do to be in consderation.

During the 2025-2026 season, Stafford moved into the top-10 of NFL's all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns lists. He also surpassed the 60,000 career passing yards mark and eclipsed 400 passing touchdowns. The former Bulldog also set an NFL record for the most consecutive touchdown passes without an interception (28), breaking a 15-year-old record previously held by Tom Brady.

Those accolades are accompanied by a Super Bowl ring, an NFL comeback player of the year award from 2011, a first-team all-pro selection and three pro bowls.

Stafford currently ranks sixth all-time for passing yards. The only names ahead of him are Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Favre, Manning and Brees have all been inducted to the Hall of Fame with Rodgers and Brady likely on their way to doing the same.

Needless to say, Stafford has put himself in some elite company and it will make him nearly undeniable for the Hall of Fame. Another Super Bowl ring this season would have certainly locked him in for the prestigous class of former players, but even without another championship, Satfford has likely checked all of the boxes necessary to end up being considered one of the geratest to ever play in the NFL.

