Meet UGA Football Commit Miller Westerfield - The Meanest Lineman In Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are getting a steal in three-star offensive lineman Miller Westerfield. The in-state Bulldog commitment is one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State right now and made a statement over the weekend against Newton. While his Roswell team took a tough loss, Westerfield showed why he's one of the toughest and meanest linemen in the state. Playing against a very talented Newton defense, the 6-foot-5 285-pounder played with a gritty, nasty temperament all game long. He has clear SEC-caliber size, but it was his mobility, athleticism, and consistent play that really stood out on Friday night. That and the fact that he plays as mean as anyone you'll find in Georgia right now.

The Hornets lost the game 42-15, but Westerfield was certainly a bright spot. He opened up a giant hole on the goal-line that led to a quick Roswell touchdown, but the Hornets had a lot of trouble moving the ball the rest of the game. Still, Westerfield did his job. Play after play. He consistently won his battles, but when things were getting ugly on the scoreboard, Westerfield's play got even meaner. When he put a defender on the ground, he made sure to rub it in. A little extra shove here, some smack talk at the end of the play. Just a physical, mean lineman who was not happy with how the game was going.

That's how Westerfield plays. He can dominate defenders physically, but he also wins with fundamentals. He plays with good leverage, can pull in the run game, and knows how to block in space. He moves extremely well and has a frame that should allow him to continue adding good weight and muscle over time. He was a bully at times against Newton and was clearly one of the best players on the field. He showed flexibility and balanced footwork in pass-protection and was a complete mauler in the run game, consistently blowing defenders off the ball.

Overall, it was easy to see why the Georgia staff pushed hard for Westerfield's commitment. He plays with a mean, "bully" type of attitude and was not happy with his team's performance. He's a leader, an alpha, and someone who completely fits the Georgia Bulldog culture.

Miller committed to Georgia over schools like Tennessee, South Carolina, among others. He's one of seven Bulldog offensive line commitments and is currently ranked as the No. 35 offensive tackle prospect in the country for the 2027 class.