Michigan Wolverines Wide Receiver Brady Marchese Requests Release From Signing

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Brady Marchese has officially requested a release from his letter of intent signing.

The 2026 college football signing class is, for the most part, all wrapped up, as thousands of student-athletes have put pen to paper, officially beginning their collegiate careers. But while letters of intent are often what cement an agreement between schools and players, there is still some opportunity for players to go elsewhere.

While fairly uncommon, players can request releases from their letter of intent. The most common reasons for this involve a coaching change following a player's signing. This exact situation is currently taking place in Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines and a handful of prospects.

Following the shocking firing of head coach Sherrone Moore, a handful of Wolverine signees have begun requesting their release from their letters of intent and re-opening their recruitment process. The latest prospect expected to do so is wide receiver Brady Marchese.

According to 247Sports, Marchese is a 4-star wide receiver prospect from Cartersville, Georgia, and is among the top 300 players in the nation. His skillsets made him a highly touted prospect by multiple programs.

Brady Marchese's Connection to the Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia commit Brady Marchese | UGAAA

Before signing with the Wolverines, Marchese was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs signing class, but flipped his commitment to Michigan late in the cycle. He officially signed his letter of intent with the Wolverines on early national signing day.

Given that the highly talented wide receiver is now looking to be released from his Wolverines signing, a new opportunity for Georgia to land another member of its class has appeared. The Dawgs currently have just two signees in the 2026 class.

While Marchese's request for release of his letter of intent does not gaurantee that the player will be in Athens next season, the situation around the highly-toutted pass catcher will certainly be something to pay attention to.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits