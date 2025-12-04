Brady Marchese Flips Commitment from Georgia to Michigan Wolverines

The early national signing day period for the 2026 recruiting class has arrived, a prospects all across the country officially sign their letters of intent to the schools of their choice. This can be an extremely exciting and stressful time for college teams, as they look to earn as many talented players as possible.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of many teams that have been heavily involved in this year's recruiting class, and are now begging to see official signings roll in. They were set to add wide receiver Brady Marchese to the class, however, the Michigan Wolverines ultimately pulled him away for the Dawgs during the early national signing day window.

Georgia Bulldogs Lose Commit to Michigan Wolverines

Former Georgia commit Brady Marchese | UGAAA

According to 247 Sports, Marchese is a 3-star prospect who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs just shy of 183 pounds. He announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in March of this year and has remained a member of Georgia's class ever since up until the second day of early national signing day.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football staff have been one of the most relentless forces in college football when it comes to recruiting highly talented players, and appear to be in the midst of signing another extremely talented recruiting class that will likely land somewhere inside the top 10.

As the signing day period continues, the Bulldogs will look to sign as many highly talented players to their 2026 recruiting class as possible. The early signing window is set to be completed on Friday, December 5th. Following that, players will be available to officially sign on Wednesday, February 4th.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits