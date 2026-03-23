Mike Tomlin and Georgia Football Coaching Rumors Continue to Grow After Viral Video

Rumors surrounding former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin possibly joining the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff are continuing to grow.

Since announcing that he would be stepping away from his head coaching duties following the 2025 NFL season, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been seen in Athens, Georgia with a great amount of frequency and has even been spotted wearing Georgia Bulldogs apparel.

But while the obvious reason for Tomlin's frequent appearances in "The Classic City" is that his daughter, Harley is currently on the Bulldogs' gymnastics team, it has not stopped fans from spreading rumors that the former NFL head coach may be joining Georgia's staff.

Tomlin's coaching prestige speaks for itself, as his 19 seasons with the Steelers resulted in a litany of playoff victories, two Super Bowl appearances, and zero losing seasons. His football knowledge would provide a massive boost to the Bulldogs' staff, no matter what capacity.

Though Tomlin has not coached at the collegiate level in over 25 years, there is some validity to the theories a handful of Georgia fans are presenting. First, taking a job in Athens would undoubtedly provide Tomlin with a better opportunity to see his daughter compete, and second, the Steelers' head coach has been extremely complimentary of Kirby Smart and his program, frequently visiting Athens for pro days, and even selecting a multitude of Georgia players in the NFL Draft.

But the latest video to surface on the internet has some fans furthering their beliefs and hopes that Tomlin may eventually join Georgia's staff. In a video that has gone somewhat viral, Tomlin can be seen wearing Georgia gear, and "Calling the Dawgs," which is a chant many Georgia fans use before big sporting events.

Mike Tomlin supporting his daughter at the SEC Gymnastics championship #steelers pic.twitter.com/s2zux65uMD — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) March 22, 2026

Tomlin's full embracement of the Bulldogs' culture has certainly provided some legs to the theory that the former head coach would be open to joining Kirby Smart's staff in some capacity. And while Tomlin has not officially confirmed rumors that he and Smart have been in talks, he hasn't denied them either.

Kirby Smart has hired former NFL figures to his staff before, and the head coach has added some fairly notable figures to previous staffs. But Tomlin would undoubtedly be the biggest name to do so.

The prospect of an extremely successful NFL head coach joining the Bulldogs staff is extremely exciting to Georgia fans. However, it is far more likely that he is simply being an extremely supportive father than it is he is seriously looking to join Georgia's staff.