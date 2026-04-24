NFL Draft Best Available - Potential Day Two Selections for the Georgia Bulldogs

The best available Georgia football players for day two of the 2026 NFL draft.

Day one of the NFL draft is officially in the books. The Georgia Bulldogs had one player selected in the first round, and it was offensive lineman Monroe Freeling to the Carolina Panthers. Day two is expected to be a much busier day for the Bulldogs.

Georgia should have several players selected in the second and third rounds of the draft, so here is a list of the best available Georgia football prospects remaining.

Best Available Georgia Football Players on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with wide receiver Colbie Young (8) after scoring a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. CJ Allen, LB

Allen is considered to be one of the top players remaining on the board after the first day. Some thought he would maybe slide into the first round, but is now expected to be one of the first names off the board on Friday. Allen is everything you want in a mike linebacker in today's world of football, and will make some team very happy.

2. Christen Miller, DL

Miller was another Georgia prospect who some thought would maybe get called off the board in the first round. Instead, he will be one of the premiere prospects for the second round. A multi-year starter on Georgia's defense and one of the most consistent players you will find in the interior of the defensive line.

3. Oscar Delp, TE

It's not a very deep tight end class. Kenyon Sadiq was the only tight end selected in the first round, and Delp might be the next best prospect in the group. He got a lot of playing time at Georgia, is a very versatile as both a blocker and receiver and can make things happen after the catch. He will likely be one of the top priorities at his position on day two.

4. Zachariah Branch, WR

Branch is one of the most intriguing players at receiver in this year's class. Several receivers came off the board in the first round, which likely increases his chance of coming off the board on day two. He led the nation in yards after the catch last year at Georgia, and is one of the most explosive players you will find in the slot.

5. Daylen Everette, CB

There were several cornerbacks that came off the board on day one and Everette will likely be one of the top names at the position on day two. He started for multiple years at Georgia, showed up in big games and ran a sub 4.4 in the 40-yard event at the NFL combine. He's got the size, the speed and the resume for teams to be looking for him in the second or thrid round of the draft.