Georgia Bulldogs Earn Commitment From 4-Star Linebacker Joakim Gouda

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another member to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

As the summer arrives, college football is less than 100 days away from beginning its 2026 season. With the countdown to the regular season underway, coaches have begun diligently working to build upon their upcoming recruiting classes for the ensuing seasons.

One of the programs that has gained tons of momentum over the past few weeks is theGeorgia Bulldogs, who have added a handful of extremely talented recruits to their 2027 recruiting class. However, it appears that the work of Kirby Smart and his staff is not quite finished, as the Dawgs have landed yet another recruit.

According to reports, linebacker Joakim Gouda has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Gouda is one of the highest ranked players in the state of Georgia and selected the Dawgs over programs such as Florida, Texas, and Alabama.

Joakim Gouda Announces Commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Gouda stands at approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs just under 230 pounds. His frame and athleticism make him the prototypical size for an SEC linebacker, and the prospect could make a massive impact on the Bulldogs' program once he arrives on campus.

The linebacker position has always been one of the team's most prestigious positions in Athens, with three Bulldogs taking home the Butkus Ward (awarded to the nation's best linebacker) under Smart's tutelage.

Given Gouda's athleticism and prowess, it is not far-fetched to say that he could also add his name to a lengthy list of elite linebackers and become a first round pick in the NFL Draft by the time his career in Athens is over.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and seem to be following that trend this offseason with their latest additions.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT