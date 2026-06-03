Atlanta Falcons WR Zachariah Branch Has Athens Arrest Charges Officially Dismissed

Former Georgia Bulldogs and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch has had his arrest charges dismissed.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch received some positive news early this week, as reports indicate that charges for his arrest that took place prior to the NFL Draft have been dismissed.

Branch was arrested in Athens, Georgia in mid-April following a visit to Sanford Stadium for the Bulldogs' G-Day scrimmage. According to arrest reports, Branch was booked for block a public walkway and refusing to comply with officer commands to step off of a sidewalk.

The arrest was widely criticized by fans and analysts alike, and the news did not seem to have any effect on the wide receiver's draft stock, as he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round just days following the incident.

"I continued to give Zachariah Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk," wrote the arresting officer in his police report. "Zachariah Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business."

Zachariah Branch Has Charges of April Arrest Dismissed

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) takes questions from the press during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals Media Day at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. Players and coaches from Ole Miss and Georgia took questions from the press. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his lone season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Branch was a star for the Georgia offense as he led the team in receiving yards by more than 400 yards, and broke a more-than 30 year school record for receptions in a season.

In addition to some incredible on-field accomplishments, the wide receiver was frequently complimented by Kirby Smart for his impressive work ethic, and natural-born leadership. Two things that certainly helped the Dawgs throughout the SEC Championship season in 2025.

Throughout his time in Athens, Branch was also commended for being a model teammate, and was never involved in any on or off field controversies during the 2025 season. Which is partially what made the nature of the wide receiver's arrest so puzzling and controversial to fans.

With his legal woes seemingly behind him, Branch can now solely focus on contributing to his new franchise, the Atlanta Falcons. The wide receiver is expected to have an immediate impact in Atlanta, and has been heralded as one of the more exciting rookies in the upcoming 2026 NFL season.