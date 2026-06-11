Kickoff Windows for Georgia Bulldogs 2026 College Football Schedule Released

Kickoff windows/times for all twelve of the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 regular season matchups have been released.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 90 days away from the start of the 2026 college football season as the program looks to earn its third national championship of the Kirby Smart era and maintain its standard of excellence.

With the countdown to kickoff for another season in full swing, more information regarding the Bulldogs schedule has been released. The latest development features the projected start times for each of the Dawgs' 12 regular season matchups.

Kickoff Windows Released for Georgia Football Games

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While specific kickoff times for all games have not yet to be released, the Dawgs now know the windows in which each contest will be played in. Each matchup has been provided four separate windows to project start times (EARLY, FLEX, AFTERNOON, and NIGHT).

Games slotted in the "EARLY" window, will likely take place sometime around noon. Games slotted in the "NIGHT" windows will kickoff sometime between 6-8 p.m. ET and "AFTERNOON" games will begin sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. ET. "FLEX" games are contests that could be either evening or afternoon matchups (will be announced at a later date).

One contest that received an official start time is the Bulldogs' annual meeting with the Florida Gators, which will take place at its usual start time of 3:30 p.m. This year's contest will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

With slotted kickoff windows now released to the public, excitement surround the Bulldogs' 2026 season is sure to grow. Below are the projected kickoff windows for all 12 of Georgia's regular season matchups.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Football Schedule (Updated Kickoff Times)

Tennessee State at Georgia, Sept. 5 - (Kickoff at 3 p.m. ET)

Western Kentucky at Georgia, Sept. 12 - (Kickoff at 12:45 p.m. ET)

Georgia at Arkansas, Sept. 19 - (Kickoff at noon ET)

Oklahoma at Georgia, Sept. 26 (FLEX)

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Oct. 3 (EARLY)

Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 10 (NIGHT)

Auburn at Georgia, Oct. 17 (AFTERNOON)

BYE

Georgia vs Florida (Atlanta, GA), Oct. 31 (Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Georgia at Ole Miss, Nov. 7 (FLEX)

Missouri at Georgia, Nov. 14 (FLEX)

Georgia at South Carolina, Nov. 21 (FLEX)

Georgia Tech at Georgia, Nov. 28 (FLEX)