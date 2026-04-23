NFL Draft Profile - Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to have another strong list of prospects drafted over the weekend. One of those names is wide receiver Dillon Bell.

Bell is not your typical wide receiver prospect. Throughout his college career, he played in a lot of did spots and can be moved around the field to create ideal mismatches in the secondary. No matter what he was asked to do on offense, Bell had no issues filling the role.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia Wide Receiver Dillon Bell?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Bell was rated as a three-star prospect, the 452nd-best player in the country, the 68th-best wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class and the 64th-best player in the state of Texas, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

The first thing people need to know about Bell is his versatility. During his time at Georgia, he played running back, slot, Z and X.

During the 2023 season, Georgia was banged up at running back and needed some extra depth so Bell slid into the backfield. He finished the season with 25 carries, 157 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He finished hsi career with 51 carries for 373 yards and five touchdowns.

Over his four year career, Bell racked up 119 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bell may not have the numbers or the resume of a day one or early day two draft pick at wide receiver, but he could end up being a very underrated addition in the middle rounds of the draft. Whichever team picks up Bell is not only getting a solid receiver, but a swiss army knife. Whatever position the offense needs him to play, he can go out there and do it.

This also isn't new territory for Bell. Coming out of high school, he wasn't rated as the highest prospect. Towards the end of Bell's high school career, bigger offers started rolling in for him, but he was never considered one of the top players at his position. Yet, he ended up being a three year starter at one of the top programs in the sport.

So if your team ends up drafting Bell this year, just know that you got a player who can help out the offense in more ways than one and is more than willing to do it.