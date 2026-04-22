NFL Draft Profile - Micah Morris, OG, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris.

The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned in a lot of talent over the years into the NFL, and a good chunk of them come from the offensive line. Monroe Freeling is the headliner of this year's Georgia offensive line class, but don't overlook Micah Morris.

The Georgia guard racked up a ton of experience over the years. He was a rotational player for the Bulldogs for the first three years of his career and then started being inserted into the starting lineup. He earned five starts during the 2024 season and played in all 14 games. This past season he started in all 14 games for the Bulldogs.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia Football Offensive Lineman Micah Morris?

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) reacts against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Morris was rated as a four-star prospect, the 67th-best player in the country, the ninth-best offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class and the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

While Morris was initially projected as a tackle, it didn't take long for him to solidify himself as a guard at the collegiate level. Some may say there isn't much flash to Morris' game, but he is one of the stronger offensive lineman you will find and one of the more consistent players as well.

At the NFL combine, Morris showcased the type of athlete he is. He ran a 5.09 in the 40-yard event at 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds. On top of that, he posted a 29.4" vertical jump and broad jumped 9 feet and four inches. He also logged 29 reps in the bench press event.

Morris may not be considered one of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft class, but he might end up being a steal in the later rounds. An interior offensive lineman who thrives in the run game and brings a lot of experience with him to the professional level.

Georgia has also had some recent success with offensive linemen who are taken in the later rounds of the draft.

Jamaree Salyer was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has started in 40 games of the last four years for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Warren McClendon was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has started 36 games over the last three years for the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Morris looks to become the next success story from the Georgia football program.