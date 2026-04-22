NFL Draft Profile - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone into the transfer portal over the last few years to beef up the wide receiver room, and they hit a home run with Zachariah Branch last season. He has now become one of the more intriguing offensive prospects in this year's draft class.

Prior to coming to Georgia, Branch started his career with the USC Trojans. He then entered the transfer portal last offseason and ultimately chose the Bulldogs, along with his brother Zion Branch. It didn't take long for Branch to become the focal point of Georgia's offense.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch?

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with wide receiver Colbie Young (8) after scoring a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Branch was rated as a five-star prospect, the fourth-best player in the country, the best wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and the number one player in the state of Nevada, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

In two seasons at USC, Branch had 78 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. In one season at Georgia, he finished with 81 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He set a program record at Georgia for the most receptions in a single season. Branch also served as a kick and punt returner all three years in college.

Branch does not have the biggest stature at wide receiver, but he might be the best at creating yards after the catch the draft has seen in a while. It's why Georgia utilized him so heavily in the screen game and short yarage passes. The memo was simple: Get him the ball now and let his skill set take care of the rest. It led to him leading the nation in yards after the catch.

He was able to showcase that athleticism at the NFL combine this year. Branch clocked in a 4.35 in the 40-yard event, locked in a 38" vertical and broad jumped 10' 5". If strength is a question, he even did 20 bench press reps at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds.

There are some questions with Branch due to his usage at the college level, specifically during his time at Georgia. There weren't a lot of downfield routes for him, but at the end of the day, he displayed just how valuable he can be to an offense.

If an NFL organization is looking for a playmaker in the slot on offense, Branch is the guy for them.