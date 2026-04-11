NFL Legend Rips Gunner Stockton as an ‘Awful’ Quarterback During Georgia Offseason

A former NFL legend had some fairly harsh things to say when discussing Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is one of the more well-respected players in college football, and has a fair amount of buzz surrounding his name ahead of the 2026 season. Stockton, while not a prototypical NFL styled passer, has been frequently praised for his leadership abilities, and willingness to sacrifice himself for his team.

Stockton's leadership helped Georgia win its second consecutive SEC Championship last season, and the Bulldogs once again, found themselves in the College Football Playoff thanks to his efforts in 2025.

But while the overall opinion on Stockton is that he is an excellent quarterback at the collegiate level, there is one major football figure who seems to think the exact opposite. Former NFL star, Steve Smith Sr. recently discussed Stockton's game during a scouting show, and to say Smith was unimpressed with Stockton's play would be putting it lightly.

Steve Smith Sr. Heavily Criticizes Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I don't know the young man's name, and I don't want to. Because the way I watched him play quarterback- hell, I'm irritated just watching him. Goodness gracious," said Smith. "The quarterback playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, awful. Dog doo-doo. As a wide receiver, I'm going on strike. I'm not working or running another route, until I get a better quarterback."

Smith's disapproval of Stockton's play comes as somewhat of a surprise, given the quarterback has frequently been rated inside the top 10 rankings for passers heading into the 2026 season and is widely regarded as one of the better leaders the sport has to offer. However, the public sentiment on Stockton's play has not shifted his opinion.

While Stockton is widely regarded as an excellent quarterback, there are some areas where the Bulldogs' passer can be more efficient in the coming season. Georgia head coach has already stated multiple times this offseason, that the team is looking to be more explosive on offense. A responsibility that begins with Stockton.

As the Bulldogs continue their offseason preparations for another college football season, Stockton and the team will look to silence critics and return to the College Football Playoff, in hopes of winning a third national title under Kirby Smart.

Georgia will begin its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart.