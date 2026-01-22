Gunner Stockton Could Become Second Georgia QB to Reach A Milestone Under Kirby Smart

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton could become just the second quarterback of the Kirby Smart era to reach this milestone for the Bulldogs.

It is no secret that in the sport of football, the quarterback is easily one of the most important positions on the field. Oftentimes, having an elite signal caller can be the difference in a championship team.

But while the skillset of a quarterback is an incredibly important factor, there is also a facet of their game that is often irreplaceable. That, of course, would be experience. The more times a quarterback takes the field and leads a team, the more consistent they become. They become better at reading defenses, better at staying poised, and even become better leaders.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is entering just his second season as the Dawgs' full-time starter, but is already on pace to reach a milestone that few passers have achieved under Kirby Smart.

Stockton made his first start for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl of the 2024 college football season, and then served as the team's starting quarterback in all 14 of Georgia's games during the 2025 season, where he accounted for more than 3,000 total yards and nearly 35 total touchdowns.

With the quarterback set to return for the 2026 season, Stockton could add another 15-16 starts to his resume as Georgia's signal caller. Should he do so without injury, he will become just the second quarterback of the Kirby Smart era to make 30 consecutive starts.

The Last Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback to Start 30 Consecutive Games for the Dawgs

Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates after a touchdown throw against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The last player to accomplish this feat was Jake Fromm, who made 42 consecutive starts from 2017 to 2019 for the Bulldogs. He remains the longest tenured Bulldogs quarterback of the Kirby Smart era, and is just the second passer to start at the position as a true freshman under Smart.

The only other quarterback to even achieve 30 starts under Smart is Stetson Bennett, who started 32 games from 2020 to 2022. Bennett's starts, however, were not in consecutive order, as he was benched for JT Daniels midway through the 2020 season and did not retake the job until later in 2021. Previous Georgia quarterback Carson Beck tallied just 27 starts in his two seasons with the Bulldogs, but reached the 30-game milestone with the Miami Hurricanes this year.

Stockton's achievement of this milestone would require the quarterback not to suffer an injury (or a benching) this season, and would also mean that Georgia makes a relatively deep run in the College Football Playoff. However, the passer's toughness and determination make both of those goals an extreme possibility.