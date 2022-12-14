Ryan Day Talks About Georgia's 'Creative' Offense

Georgia and Ohio State are set to face off against one another in the Peach Bowl in just a few short weeks for a spot in the national championship game. The two teams have only played one another once in both programs' history, which was back in 1993.

With the lack of familiarity with one another, both teams will be tasked with scouting the other from a distance and attempt to figure out the best way to stop the other through an assortment of game film. Not a single team this season has configured a plan to knock off the Bulldogs and part of that has to do with how versatile they are on both sides of the football.

Everyone in the sport is aware of how good Georgia is defensively but the offense, this year especially has been efficient for the Bulldogs as well. Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day talked about Georgia's offense and how he evaluates them in one of his press conferences ahead of the matchup.

Here is what Day had to say:

"They do a great job of playing off the defense. But specifically on offense, I think [Stetson] Bennett kind of is the one that gets it all going. They have talent across the board, their offensive line is big, both tight ends are very very talented, running backs are very good, receivers are very good. But it's the quarterback who makes it all go and he has played unbelievable, he deserved an opportunity to be down in New York City on Saturday night.... From afar it has been a joy to watch [Bennett] compete. So yeah I think they do multiple things, they're creative in how they do them and they're certainly playing good football here down the stretch."

This season, Georgia has averaged 39.2 points per game on offense and ranks in the top ten nationally for yards per game. Bennett also finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and became the first Georgia quarterback to be a finalist for the award.

Ohio State brings its own firepower on offense. It has averaged the second most points in the nation only behind Tennessee, so both defenses will have their hands full when this semifinal matchup rolls around.

