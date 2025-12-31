Ole Miss Players Showing Little Respect Towards Georgia Bulldogs Ahead of Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss football players have been showing very little respect towards the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the playoff matchup.

We are a day out from the Sugar Bowl kicking off between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels. Both teams are already in New Orleans for the game and have been for the last few days. They have been participating in media availability throughout the week and some Ole Miss players has been very blunt with their opinions on Georgia and some of their players.

Ole Miss defensive lineman Will Echoles was asked about Georgia freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston and if there was anything he took away from the first matchup.

"I mean, he's a pretty big guy," Echoles said."I don't really see nothing special about him. I know he plays in the SEC and there's going to be good players everywhere. So it's not one particular player I am worried about on the Georgia offensive line."

That wasn't the only comment Echoles would make this week that would come across as a bit of a slight towards a Georgia player.

Ole Miss Football Players Taking Shots at Georgia Football

In their previous matchup, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton proceeded to go 12/12 in the second half of the game and score five total touchdowns. Echoles, however, feels as if those players Stockton made had nothing to do with him being a great quarterback.

"Honestly, all the plays he made, we gave them to him," Echoles said.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss also made a comment that could be taken a certain way if you're a Georgia football player to add some fuel to the fire.

"Yeah I am very excited to play Georgia," Chambliss said. "The first outcome wasn't the otucome that we wanted. We felt like we were the better team that day. We felt like we should have won that game. Like I said I have got to finish games in the fourth quarter."

For reference towards Chambliss' comments, Georgia did not punt a single time in the last matchup. They scored every single time they touched the ball. On top of that, Georgia's defense also managed to string together three consecutive stops in order for Georgia to take the lead in the fourth quarter and secure the victory.

That isn't to say that what Chambliss said is out of line, but more so pointing out that it certainly could be used for some extra motivation for Georgia.

