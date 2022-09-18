Paul Finebaum says 'Georgia is the new Alabama'

Georgia looked like the best team in college football, yet again, in week three against South Carolina and it left ESPN commentator, Paul Finebaum, impressed. The Bulldogs leaped Alabama in the AP poll after week two and a discussion is being had that Georgia is in a class of their own this season.

On 'SportsCenter" the morning after week three action concluded, Paul Finebaum made the claim that Kirby Smart has built a dynasty in Athens.

"In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. He also went on to highlight how Georgia looks like some of the best teams that Nick Saban has had over the years at Alabama and how Georgia right now looks like, "the perfect team." Finebaum also made the claim that Georgia, right now, does not have any deficiencies on its team.

Finebaum continued to pile on to his statement by saying, "They look like you went into a lab and put them together, and I realize it’s early. But they still beat Oregon. Oregon finally bounced back yesterday, and they went on the road to South Carolina. We all heard how difficult that was. Well, they were up 48-0 when South Carolina got a garbage touchdown. They’re not giving up any points, and that reminds me so much of Kirby Smart, the former defensive coordinator under Nick Saban.”

It says a lot about a football program when members of the media are beginning to compare you to one of the greatest college football dynasties in college football history.

While it might be a little early to start making claims that Georgia is on the verge of making an Alabama-type run in the future, as it currently sits, they more than look capable of doing it. The offense is looking as good as it ever has under Smart, the defense remains one of the best in college football, as it has for several years now and the only team that appears to be standing in Georgia's way is themselves.

Coming fresh off of a national title and having 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL draft, there were questions of whether or not Coach Smart would be able to remain at the top and keep the ball rolling. Now three games into the new season and continuing to look the part of a team competing for another National Championship, it's safe to say those concerns no longer have any merit.

