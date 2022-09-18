Georgia's Defense Enters The History Books

Georgia's defense continues to dominate throughout the 2022 season despite all of the noise they heard during the offseason.

In three games this year, the Bulldogs have allowed just one touchdown and a field goal, totaling up to ten points in three games. Their performance through the first three games has now put them into the college football history books. Accomplishing something that hadn't been done in the sport since 1954.

After losing most of their starters from last season, which included eight NFL Draft picks, the narrative began to build that Georgia's defense would take a step back. Georgia's 2022 squad had something to say about that and is once again looking like one of the best defenses in all of college football.

Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs forced three interceptions, had nine QB hurries, and six tackles for loss in their dominant win against the Gamecocks. A week before, they pitched a shutout against Samford, and in week one, they allowed just a field goal against the Oregon Ducks.

While it is still very early in the season, it is hard not to acknowledge how good Georgia's defense has looked thus far. With a group that is starting quite a few new names on the defensive line, a true freshman in their secondary, and having to replace their entire starting linebacker core, not many people envisioned Georgia looking this good.

The Bulldogs' biggest obstacle on defense this year was the lack of experience they possessed, but that hasn't phased any of the newcomers on Georgia's squad. And as this team gains more experience and as the season progresses, they will only get better, and that should be a daunting thought for anyone who is set to face Georgia this season.

With Georgia not only looking good on defense but extremely consistent and efficient on offense behind the arm of Stetson Bennett, it all but seems Georgia is on the verge of yet another special season and continues to look the part of the best team in all of college football.

