PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs Dominate Texas Longhorns
The photo album from Georgia's dominating win over the Texas Longhorns
The Georgia Bulldogs walked out of Sanford Stadium Saturday with a massive win over the Texas Longhorns. A tight game going into the fourth quarter turned into a blowout as Georgia defeated the Longhorns by a final score of 35-10. It was Georgia's final conference game of the season and they finished their conference schedule with a 7-1 record.
The score was 14-10 going into the fourth quarter after the Longhorns had just scored their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter. Georgia proceeded to answer back after the offense had sputtered during some of the second and all of the third quarter. What happened next is what completely flipped the game on its head.
After Going up 21-10, Kirby Smart elects to kick an onside kick and Cash Jones recovered the ball. The Bulldogs then proceed to convert on fourth down twice and Stockton finds Luckie in the end zone to extend their lead to 28-10.
Georgia then forced a three and out on their very next defensive possession and the Bulldogs responded with another touchdown to make it 35-10.
Georgia Bulldogs Dominate Texas Longhorns
It was a very impressive performance from Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. He finished the day with five total touchdowns, 229 passing yards, 29 rushing yards and one interception. Running back Nate Frazier had another impressive game on the ground, as well. He finished with 72 yards against the nation's second ranked rush defense.
It was a brutal loss for the Longhorns as they needed to win to ensure their playoff hopes were still alive. A loss in that fashion however might have put those to rest. Arch Manning managed to throw for 251 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Georgia's defense. Their offense as a whole rushed for 23 yards on Saturday. In Texas' last three matchups against Georgia, they have rushed for 83 total yards.
The Bulldogs now exit conference play and focus on closing out the season strong. This next week it will be a game against Charlotte for Georgia's final home game of the season, unless they host playoff game. After that, Georgia will travel over to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Unless something crazy happens, the Bulldogs have all but locked up a spot in this year's college football playoff it seems.