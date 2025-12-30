Gunner Stockton Reveals the Play He Wishes He Had Back in Last Year's Sugar Bowl Loss

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton reveals the play that he regrets the most from last year's Sugar Bowl Loss.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their first matchup of the College Football Playoff as the team travels to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This will be the second consecutive season the Bulldogs compete in the prestigious bowl game and the third instance under head coach Kirby Smart.

While this will be the second-straight year the Dawgs appear in this contest, the team will be looking for a drastically different result. The Bulldogs were defeated by Notre Dame in last year's matchup, putting an extremely disappointing end to their 2024 season and crushing their hopes of winning a third national title in just four years.

While there was a fairly extensive list of things that went wrong in last year's game, there is one play in particular that Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton wishes he had back. During a media availability session, the Bulldogs' passer revealed that his fumble late in the first half is his biggest regret from the matchup.

Gunner Stockton Reveals Play He Regrets Most From 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman RJ Oben (9) knocks the ball loose from Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) for a fumble recovered by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka (44) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In the waning moments of the first half, Stockton was hit from behind and fumbled the football. The ball was recovered by the Irish, which ultimately led to their only offensive touchdown of the game. Georgia would lose 23-10.

"Before the half, we got the strip sack," said Stockton. "I probably could've thrown that a little sooner. But looking back at the film, you learn, and you get better."

Learning and getting better is precisely what Stockton has done since that moment. The quarterback has been nothing short of magnificent throughout the 2025 season. He has led the Bulldogs to some incredible come-from-behind victories, including the Dawgs' win over Ole Miss in their first matchup earlier this season.

With so much at stake for the upcoming matchup and a chance at redemption in the Sugar Bowl game, look for Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs' entire roster to give their best effort against the Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to right the wrongs of last year in hopes of winning their first Sugar Bowl game since 2019 and advancing to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff for this game will take place on Thursday, January 1st, at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET.