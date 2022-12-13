Skip to main content

George Pickens Receives High Praise from Marlon Humphrey

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens received some high praise from Marlon Humphrey.

Former Georgia Bulldog and current Pittsburgh Steeler George Pickens is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has put together a solid first-year performance thus far. The Steelers selected Pickens in the second round of this year's draft. 

This season, Pickens has reeled in 40 receptions for 590 yards and two touchdowns. He most recently went up against the Baltimore Ravens where he had three receptions for 78 yards. It was another strong outing for the young wide receiver and played well enough to have one of the Ravens' starting defensive backs leave the game rather impressed. 

Those are strong words from Humphrey as he is currently in his sixth year as an NFL player, so he knows a thing or two about what elite professional wide receivers look like. 

Pickens has quickly become a fan favorite in the NFL in part due to how often one of his catches goes viral on social media. It's been a weekly thing for the former Bulldog to make big plays for his team and have them plastered all over the internet in the process. Something that was a common site during his time at the University of Georgia as well. 

NFL teams quickly fell in love with Pickens leading up to the draft when he set the NFL combine on fire after his performance in which he posted a 4.42 in the 40-yard event. He then followed that up with his vertical measuring out at 33 inches. That matched up with Pickens' ability to consistently reel in contested catches is what really sold NFL GMs on Pickens as a prospect. 

Read More

Now with his rookie campaign nearing a close, it is safe to say that Pickens not only has made a splash in his first year as an NFL player but looks the part of someone who will be around the league for the foreseeable future. 

