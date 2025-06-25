PJ Dean Intel - Will It Be South Carolina, Ohio State, or Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of an absolute heater on the recruiting trail. We take a look at the next up-and-coming commitment date set for DL, PJ Dean.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of one of the hottest recruiting stretches under head coach Kirby Smart’s tenure at Georgia, a tenure that’s filled with Top-3 ranked classes. Georgia’s currently sitting at 20 commits by the writing of this article, with seemingly half a dozen public commitment dates set in the coming days that Georgia appears to be in the forefront for.
One of those blue-chip prospects up for grabs in the coming days is DL, PJ Dean. Dean hails from West Forsyth High School in Clemson, South Carolina. Dean is the younger brother of former Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson and it appears the Bulldogs are the leader here.
Though, according to sources, despite the Bulldogs’ optimism entering the June 30th commitment date, they are a bit concerned about the potential for South Carolina to land Dean. Ohio State is involved in this recruitment as well.
Dean has been a prospect that’s vaulted up boards as his high school career nears an end. He’s retooled his body, lost a considerable amount of “bad weight” and has removed any doubts that he’d be an impact player as a defensive lineman in college despite potential to play offensive line at the P4 level.
If he were to commit to the Bulldogs, he would be the fourth defensive front commit for the Bulldogs in the 2026 class. Corey Howard joined the class on June 24th, Carter Luckie committed back in May, and JUCO Transfer Seven Cloud who’s been a member of the class since December.
