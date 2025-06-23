Champ Bailey Recognized as One of the Best NFL Cornerbacks of the Modern Era
NFL Hall of Famer and former Georgia Bulldog Champ Bailey has been listed as one of the NFL's greatest cornerbacks since the turn of the century.
The NFL has been home to some legendary figures in the sport of football and has produced some of the most talented players the sport has ever seen. This sentiment rings especially true over the last 25 years, where the modern age of football has provided fans with some of the greatest names in sports history..
One player in particular who has embodied the makings of a football legend is cornerback Champ Bailey, who was recently named to ESPN's All Quarter Century Team for NFL players.
Bailey played in the league from 1999-2013, where he recorded more than 900 tackles, over 50 interceptions, and earned 12 Pro Bowl selections. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in February of 2019 and forever enshrinded as one of the league's greatest pass defenders.
Prior to his prestigious NFL career, Bailey played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1996-1998 and was one of the most dynamic athletes in Georgia Football history. The former Bulldog played cornerback, wide receiver, and even returned punts during his time in Athens, which ultimately resulted in him earning a first-round NFL Draft selection in 1999.
Bailey's NFL efforts have made him one of the most decorated cornerbacks in the history of the game and have also helped him become one of the most legendary Georgia Bulldogs of all time.
