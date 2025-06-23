Joel Klatt Believes Alabama vs Georgia Will Be a "Season-Defining" Game For 2025
College football analyst Joel Klatt believes that Alabama and Georgia's regular-season matchup will send ripples through the entire sport.
The return of college football is just a few months away as the offseason begins to wind down during the summer months. As the return of one of America's most beloved sports nears, experts and analysts have begun to circle which games they believe will have the biggest effect on the 2025 season.
One of these matchups is the highly anticipated regular-season bout between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the game was listed as a matchup that will shape the 2025 college football season as a whole.
"This is an obvious one, I don't have to go into this one deeply at all. This game is a classic, it's always great..." Said Klatt during his college football show. "I don't see the winner of this game not being a top-two seed in the SEC. That's why it's vital and so important."
Georgia and Alabama have met four times in the last five seasons, with nearly every matchup having some form of postseason implications. This year's contest will be no different as both programs are likely to be ranked inside the top-10 by the time of their matchup.
The Dawgs will be looking for their first regular-season win over the Crimson Tide since the 2007 season and will be looking to earn their first victory over Alabama in Sanford Stadium since 2003. The Tide have won nine of the last 10 matchups between the two schools, including last year's instant classic in Tuscaloosa.
The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will renew their historic rivalry on Saturday, September 27th, in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC/ESPN+.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily