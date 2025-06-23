Georgia Bulldogs Lose a Commitment From 2026 Recruiting Class to the Miami Hurricanes
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a commitment from their 2026 recruiting class. Here are the details.
The offseason is a turbulent time in the college football world as roster news, injuries, and other notable occurrences engulf headlines. The latest news to do so takes place on the recruiting front as the Georgia Bulldogs have lost a major recruit in their 2026 class.
Vance Spafford, a wide receiver from Mission Viejo, California, has flipped his commitment to Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. Spafford was one of the more exciting pass catchers in the Dawgs' 2026 class, but it ultimately appears he will be continuing his collegiate career elsewhere.
Spafford committed to the Bulldogs in November of 2024 and has since taken an official visit to Athens. According to 247Sports, the wide receiver is a composite 4-star and is the 62nd-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class.
While losing a recruit is always frustrating for fans, the Bulldogs have plenty of time to bolster their class and will likely finish inside of the top-5 in recruiting rankings as they usually do under head coach Kirby Smart.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Kealan Jones, S
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
