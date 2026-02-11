Every Former Georgia Bulldog That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

A full list of all the Georgia Bulldog players who received an invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The college football and NFL offseason are officially underway as teams begins their preparations for the fast approaching 2026 season. One of the biggest ways teams in the NFL do this is by acquiring new players via the NFL Draft.

But before draft day occurs, organizations must scout the upcoming rookie class, and the best way to do so is at the NFL Combine. An even where hundreds of prospects from numerous teams across the country converge on Indianapolis, Indiana to perform a handful of workouts and interviews with NFL scouts.

The Georgia Bulldogs have always been well-represented in this event, and have frequently sent numerous players under head coach Kirby Smart. This year will be no different, as the Dawgs have had an impressive 10 players invited.

Last year's combine featured numerous Georgia Bulldogs stars such as Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, and Jalon Walker. All players that were taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Dawgs will look to have similar successes in this year's NFL Draft as well.

Georgia Bulldog Players to Watch in the 2026 NFL Combine

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) scored a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many players set to appear in this year's combine, there are a handful of Georgia Bulldog players that fans should look out for. Expect prospects such as Zachariah Branch, Monroe Freeling, Daylen Everette, and CJ Allen to preform extremely well at their respective workouts.

While the Dawgs will certainly be well represented in Indy, there are a handful of players that were notably left out of this year's event. Wide receiver Noah Thomas, running back Cash Jones, defensive back JaCorey Thomas, and running back Josh McCray did not receive invites to this year's event, but will have an opportunity to showcase their skills during Georgia's Pro Day.

Workouts for the NFL Combine are set to begin on February 23rd and will conclude on March 2nd. Following the combine, the NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th. A date for the Georgia Bulldogs' Pro Day has not been set.

Georgia Bulldogs Invited to the 2026 NFL Combine