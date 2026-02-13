Ranking the top five players from the Georgia Bulldogs 2023 recruiting class following their time on campus.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2026 season of college football, which means players from the team's 2023 recruiting class have either finished their collegiate careers, or are well established veterans on the Dawgs' roster at this point.

Given the vast experience these players now have, Bulldogs on SI has taken the liberty to re-rank the top five players from the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class. It should be noted that transfer players were not included in this list.

5. Lawson Luckie - TE

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tight end Lawson Luckie has been nothing short of consistent for Georgia during his time with the program and has already delivered some spectacular moments. With Luckie returning to Athens for one more season, the tight end's legacy could become even greater following the 2026 season.

4. Raylen Wilson - LB

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scrambles past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raylen Wilson has been a consistent contributor for Georgia's defense for a handful of seasons, and played his best football in 2025. Another strong showing in 2026 could help the linebacker increase not only his draft stock, but his ranking on this list.

3. Gabe Harris Jr. - EDGE

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) rushes the passer against the Austin Peay Governors in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gabe Harris Jr did not become a full-fledged starter for Georgia's defense until the 2025 season. However, his play showed that he has an extremely high ceiling. Harris is also set to return for 2026 and another strong season could earn him a first round draft selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

2. CJ Allen - LB

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

From the minute CJ Allen stepped foot in Athens, it was clear the linebacker would be special. After taking over a starting role as a true freshman, the linebacker's presence on Georgia's defense was undeniable. His talent and football IQ have provided him an excellent chance to become a first round draft pick in this year's NFL Draft.

1. Monroe Freeling - OL

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling was thrust into a starting position as a true freshman in 2023 and passed his test with flying colors. From that point on, he was one of the most consistent players on Georgia's offensive line. His technical prowess, size, and overall toughness have made him a practical shoo-in for a first round selection in the NFL Draft.

With the 2025 season now concluded, members of the 2023 recruiting class have now set their sights on preparing for the NFL Draft, or their 2026 season with the Bulldogs. Either way, it is safe to say that recruiting these prospects has immensely paid of for Kirby Smart and his staff.