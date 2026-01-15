Georgia Bulldogs Tight End Lawson Luckie Officially Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie, who announced that he will be returning.

The Bulldogs' tight end took to social media to announce his return and posted a brief highlight video, from his 2025 season.

"See ya next year," wrote Luckie

Luckie was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class and quickly became a fan favorite for his heartwarming story with his brother. The Bulldogs' tight end turned in one of his best performances of his career against the Ole Miss Rebels, hauling in three touchdown catches.

What Lawson Luckie's Return to Georgia Means for the Offense

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) and quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrate in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Having a veteran presence such as Lawson Luckie in the tight end room will not only be a massive boost for Gunner Stockton and the Georgia Bulldogs offense, but it will also do wonders for the other tight ends in the room as far as development goes.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers. Luckily for Georgia fans, it will be another season before Luckie adds his name to that list.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.