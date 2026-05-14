REPORT: Georgia Football Player Arrested on Two Felony Charges

Georgia football player Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested for speeding and drug possession.

The Georgia football program has battled players getting into some trouble off the field and another incident has occurred. According to a police report acquired by WGIG 98.7 FM out of Glynn County, Georgia safety Ja'Marley Riddle was arrested on May 8th with two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding charge.

According to the report, Riddle was driving a red Dodge Durango south on Interstate 95 around 95 miles per hour. When the officer approached Riddle's vehicle, he noted he could smell the odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle. He then asked Riddle to step out of the vehicle and proceeded to continue the traffic stop.

Georgia Football Transfer Ja'Marley Riddle Charged with Two Felony Counts

Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Officer Miller asked Riddle if he had any marijuana in the car and he stated that he did not have any in the vehicle. Upon a search of the car with Riddle's approval, officers found a heat-sealed bag in a backpack in the back seat. The bag contained "multicolor packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC," according to the report.

The police report noted that Riddle complied with the officers on the scene, and without being asked, he began explaining the marijuana found in the car. Riddle was then transported to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he was booked and handed over to the Detention Center staff. Riddle was charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance and speeding.

Riddle transferred to Georgia from East Carolina this past offseason. In his most recent season with the Pirates, Riddle racked up 70 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions. Riddle was a limited participant during spring practice due to him suffering a leg injury in East Carolina's bowl game. He was able to play during Georgia's spring game.

The Georgia transfer was expected to be a contributor on defense for the Bulldogs this season, assuming he was completely healthy at the start of the year.

The Bulldogs have, unfortunately, had to deal with a string of arrests over the years, with Riddle being the most recent one. Most incidents have occurred in Athens-Clarke County, where Riddle's arrest occurred in Glynn County.

Unfortunate news for the Bulldogs as they continue to battle off-field issues with their players. The Bulldogs are set to open this college football season against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 5.