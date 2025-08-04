Roquan Smith Reveals Why He Never Signed A Letter of Intent With the Georgia Bulldogs
College football legend, Roquan Smith, reveals why he never signed his letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Since his spectacular career in Athens, Roquan Smith has become the standard for all linebackers to measure up against for the Georgia Bulldogs. But while the Georgia legend is the benchmark for success amongst Bulldog linebackers, Smith's journey to becoming a Bulldog was anything but orthodox.
Smith was once a UCLA Bruins commit, who eventually flipped to Mark Richt and the Georgia Bulldogs. But while the linebacker did eventually end up in Athens, Smith never signed his letter of intent. During an episode of Pardon My Take, Smith revealed what led to his unorthodox decision.
“I think times are different right now. When I was coming out [of high school] initially, I had committed to UCLA," said Smith." But then, the coach was leaving. So, it was kind of like a sticky situation where I was like, ‘Okay, is this coach going to be there or is he not going to be there?’ So then for myself, I'm like ‘Why am I going to tie myself to this school and a coach can get out of it if he’s going to do it?’ So, if you have the leverage and you have the opportunity."
Despite playing in college less than 10 years ago, Smith's recruitment took time during an era of college athletics when players did not have the same liberties when it came to transferring schools. Smith's decision was likely a precaution to prevent himself from being in
Smith would go on to win the Butkus Award for his spectacular 2017 season and was eventually taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The linebacker's career places him as one of the greatest defensive players in not just Georgia football, but college football history.
