San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa Says 'The Sky is the Limit' for Rookie Mykel Williams
49ers Nick Bosa says 'the sky is the limit' for first round pick Mykel Williams.
NFL rookie are currently being submerged into their teams as the 2025 NFL season approaches. One former Bulldog that is taking a rather professional approach to his upcoming rookie season is Mykel Williams, a first round pick this year by the San Francisco 49ers.
Williams was a three-year starter at Georgia and helped the team win a national title in 2022. He has played a lot of football at a very high level over the last three seasons, but he is still eager to learn more. So who better to ask than one of the NFL's best defensive players?
“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Nick Bosa said. “[Williams] just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”
Bosa continued by saying his priority is to help Williams learn the things that he wished he knew as a rookie in the league.
“I definitely don’t force anything,” Bosa said. “I just try to give him enough. If I put myself in his shoes as a rookie, what would have helped me, what would have been too much, what I would have tried to avoid. So, just get him focused on the right things. Things that will make him effective right away and things that I wish that I knew as a rookie.”
Williams made a splash at Georgia as a true freshman. He finished the year with 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 28 total tackles. He is now set to do the same thing with the 49ers in his first year with the organization.
