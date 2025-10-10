SI

Mac Jones Set to Start for Niners on Sunday As Brock Purdy Is Once Again Out

Jones will look to continue to produce in Purdy's stead.

The 49ers have ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, paving the way for Mac Jones to start again.
The 49ers have ruled out starting quarterback Brock Purdy for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, along with rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With Purdy out, Mac Jones is set to start again for San Francisco, as he looks to continue his hot streak of play in Purdy's stead.

Jones is 3-0 this season as the starter, and has completed 66.7% of his passes for 905 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. The recent streak of play is the best Jones has looked since his rookie season with the Patriots in 2021, when he completed 67.5% of his throws for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The Niners and Bucs are set to kick at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

