Early NFC Contender Hosts Shilo Sanders for a Workout
Undrafted free agent defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Sanders, who signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie, failed to make the 53-man roster prior to the start of the regular season and has been a free agent ever since.
Sanders's workout with the 49ers comes as the team continues to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball. Sanders would provide needed depth in the secondary should he be signed, though he was competing with a handful of other players at his workout, all of whom are also vying for a roster spot.
Sanders played college ball at South Caroina, Jackson State and Colorado. In 34 games at the FBS level with the Gamecocks and Buffaloes, Sanders notched 123 solo tackles, one interception and six passes defended.