Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida

The world's largest outdoor cocktail party. It's an annual tradition, for now at least, set in Jacksonville, Florida between avid rivals the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Known for it's unique neutral cite setting between the two foes, the matchup might not be in Jacksonville much longer, with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart advocating for the series to move to a home and home scenario like majority of college football's best rivalries.

Georgia comes into Saturday night's matchup with the Florida Gators as a 22-point favorite.

Here’s how we here at Dawgs Daily think the Dawgs fair this week.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 34, Florida 17

Florida can, and likely will, run the football on Saturday. They are a football program that is in the midst of a rebuild and is trying to find and establish an identity. Those aren't football teams that typically make 22.5-point upsets happen in rivalry situations, so I don't expect the Gators to be able to withstand four-quarters of this football team from Georgia. However, they won't be rolled over in any football games this season, they are too well-coached. Dawgs in control for the most part, but they will pull away late.

Unless of course, Georgia can force Anthony Richardson into similar turnovers he made a year ago, in that case, this game could get ugly.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38, Florida 10

Florida's biggest strength on offense is running the ball and Georgia's biggest strength on defense is stopping the run. I think the Gators are going to struggle to move the ball, especially considering the Bulldogs also have the top-ranked secondary in the SEC currently. I expect big days from Stetson Bennett along with both Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers to help Georgia cruise to their eighth victory on the season.

Connor Jackson: Georgia 42, Florida 20

Best believe both teams will be ready to play. Billy Napier is looking for a signature win at Florida, while UGA is looking to continue their SEC East dominance. I expect Florida to come out firing on offense, but once UGA settles in, they’ll pull away. UGA forces a couple of Anthony Richardson turnovers, and the offense does the rest. The Florida defense is sketchy against the run, so much like the Auburn game, I expect the Dawgs to run the ball at will late in the game to seal a victory

