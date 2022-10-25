Georgia vs Florida Betting Line Update

Hate week has finally arrived. Georgia and Florida will be facing off down in Jacksonville, FL for their annual neutral site rivalry matchup. Last week Georgia opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over Florida, but that number has now changed just five days prior to the game.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are now listed as a 22-point favorite, according to Draftkings. If that number holds, it would be the largest point spread in the series' history.

Kirby Smart and his team have continued their streak of success after winning a national title, while the Gators are stumbling through their first season under Billy Napier.

According to UGA, this will be the 100th matchup of the series and the Bulldogs currently lead the series with an overall record of 54-44-2. Head Coach Kirby Smart has only lost to the Gators two times in the past six years. In Smart's four wins against the Gators, Georgia has won by an average of 24.5 points.

Florida came into this season with a brand new coach in Napier, who was previously with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Napier and his team started the season off with an upset win at home at Utah, but have since hit some bumps in the road. They currently sit with a 4-3 overall record, but just 1-3 in conference play thus far.

The Bulldogs will hope to keep their recent streak of dominance against Florida in a little over a week. Georgia currently sits with the No. 1 ranking in the polls and their aspirations of claiming another national title this season are still intact.

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: CBS

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

