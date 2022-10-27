Skip to main content

Player Props for Georgia vs Florida

Georgia comes into their matchup against Florida as a heavy point favorite, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps courtesy of Prize Picks?

Georgia is coming out of the bye week still holding on to their No. 1 ranking in the polls with an undefeated record. The Bulldogs remain a 22-point favorite over the Gators, which would the largest spread in series history if that number holds.

According to Georgia, this will be the 100th game played in the series while a Gator would it's just the 99th. Nonetheless, Georgia leads the overall series, with a record of 54-44-2 against the Gators. They now look to extend their series lead and add another tally to the win column.

So, with Georgia expected to take care of business against Florida, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?

Georgia vs Florida Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

  • Stetson Bennett - Total passing yards (280.5)
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (13.5)
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing + Passing Yards (303.5)
  • Stetson Bennett - Total Completions (23.5)
  • Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (62.5) 
  • Brock Bowers - Total Receptions (4.5)
  • Ladd McConkey - Total Receiving Yards (50.5)
  • Ladd McConkey - Total Receptions (4.5)
  • Jack Podlesny - Total Field Goals Made (1.5)

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

