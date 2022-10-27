Georgia Players to Watch vs Florida

Georgia is coming out of the bye week still holding on to their No. 1 ranking in the polls with an undefeated record. The Bulldogs remain a 22-point favorite over the Gators, which would the largest spread in series history if that number holds.

While Georgia has been cruising, the Gators have been stumbling through their first season under head coach Billy Napier. Florida currently holds a 4-3 record with just one win in conference play. Growing pains are expected in the first year with a new regime and the Gators are experiencing that right now.

Three players to watch for Georgia

David Daniel-Sisavahn, DB

Earlier this week, news broke that veteran defensive back and former walk-on Dan Jackson suffered a season-ending foot fracture. Jackson was not an every-down player for the Bulldogs but he played in a lot of dime packages which means there is a spot to be filled. The player who will more than likely be taking over that role is David Daniel-Sisavahn.

Daniel-Sisavahn is a sophomore and has appeared in several games this year for the Bulldogs but in limited action. He will now be relied upon more for the rest of this season with the loss of Jackson, so it will be interesting to see how he looks against Florida on Saturday.

Darnell Washington, TE

Washington posted career numbers in the first half of the season. He has 16 receptions and 285 receiving yards which are both career-best totals. Washington in years past has been known for the impact he provides in the run game as a blocker, but this season he has really evolved in the passing game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has seemed to be looking Washington's way more frequently this season and it's justified. Washington is averaging 17.8 yards per reception, making big plays every time he touches the ball. Washington is carrying a lot of momentum into the back half of the season, making him a player to watch for Saturday.

Stetson Bennett, QB

Picking the quarterback as a player to watch might seem like the easy pick, but Bennett has something to prove on Saturday. In his career, Bennett has played Florida two times. In his first game, he ended up coming out of the game due to a shoulder injury, and last year he struggled a good bit against Florida as he threw two interceptions.

Bennett's career numbers against Florida are 239 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 43 completion percentage. Jacksonville, FL. has not been kind to Bennett, but on Saturday he has a chance to redeem himself and end his career against Florida on a high note.

